Abigail Pande Posts Topless Picture Performing Nude Yoga Which Is Nothing But Encouraging and Inspiring (View Pic)

Abigail Pande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In today's times, one has become all about liberating oneself from societal pressures and also from the thought process of 'log kya kahenge'. And for actors and best friends Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia, its is performing yoga that sets them free. While actress Abigail Pande is a well-known yoga enthusiast, a few months back, she took her love for the ancient Indian form of fitness to another level by following in Aashka Goradia's footsteps and performing nude yoga. Abigail Pande Performs Nude Yoga, Thanks Aashka Goradia For Inspiring Her!.

The actress posted a topless picture of herself performing the yoga form and credited Aashka for pushing her towards 'liberating' herself. And now, Abigail shared another picture performing nude yoga amongst the greenery and credited Aashka for the same. Clearly it is a throwback picture as we all know that Aashka and hubby Brent are stranded in Goa amid the on-going lockdown. Fit India Movement: Hina Khan, Abigail Pande, Drashti Dhami, Bani J, Here Are Some Of Tinsel Town's Fittest Celebs! (Watch Videos).

Check Out Abigail's Post Below:

Apart from work-related posts on social media, Abigail’s instagram account is full of pictures of the lady performing various asanas and poses, with her choreographer boyfriend Sanam Johar or with her bestie and another yoga enthusiast and actress Aashka Goradia. The besties have also attempted pole dancing, which is as good as the pair's yoga snaps.