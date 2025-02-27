Famous People Born on February 27: February 27 marks the birthdays of several notable figures across various fields. Legendary actress Elizabeth Taylor, known for her iconic Hollywood career, was born on this day. Joanne Woodward, an Academy Award-winning actress, also shares this date. In the world of politics and media, Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, celebrates her birthday. Tech enthusiasts recognise Jony Ive, the visionary designer behind Apple's most famous products. The entertainment industry also honours actors like Kate Mara, Ji Sung, Peter Andre, Subbaraju, and Abigail Jain. Additionally, celebrated filmmaker Prakash Jha and renowned writer Lawrence Durrell were born on this day. 27 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 27 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Elizabeth Taylor (1932-2011) Kate Mara Joanne Woodward Chelsea Clinton Ji Sung Peter Andre Jony Ive Lawrence Durrell (1912-1990) Prakash Jha Subbaraju Abigail Pande

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).