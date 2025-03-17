Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence is a new British Netflix limited series that has been the talk of the town since its premiere on March 13, 2025. Directed by Philip Barantini, the show has garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. The series features a stellar cast, including Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, and Christine Tremarco, among others. Incel Meaning: What Is the Incel Culture? The Red Pill, Incels and Toxic Masculinity, Inside a Dark World of Online Hate Explained After Netflix’s Crime Drama ‘Adolescence’.

So, what is it about Adolescence that has captured the attention of critics and viewers, earning high praise and potentially positioning it as Netflix’s 2025 offering to rival its own Baby Reindeer? Even acclaimed director Hansal Mehta lauded the show on social media platform X, posting, "I was devastated by Adolescence on @netflix—so much so that I had to write this follow-up post about it, particularly about the final two episodes, Episodes 3 and 4. They leave an impact beyond the procedural, outside any semblance of mystery, and beyond any genre-defined cliché. As a parent, it left me terrified, concerned, and introspective - all at once and for a long time to come. As a filmmaker, it made me look up in awe at the creators of this show, including the writers, director, actors, grips, gaffers, sparks, and so many others who made this absolute banger even possible. It left me envious, nervous, and energised."

The Plot of 'Adolescence'

The story centres on Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy arrested for the murder of a teenage girl from his school. Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller (played by Stephen Graham), struggles to understand the circumstances leading to the crime while serving as Jamie’s “appropriate adult” during the investigation. The show also features Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters) and clinical psychologist Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty), who work to uncover the truth behind the tragedy.

The Episodes of 'Adolescence'

Adolescence consists of four episodes, each ranging from 50 minutes to one hour. A standout feature of these episodes is that they are shot in what appears to be a single take, allowing for tight direction and excellent performances. Owen Cooper, who plays the teenager Jamie Miller, has been widely praised for his incredible performance, especially considering this marks his first acting stint. Netflix New Feature Update: Streaming Service Platform Introduces ‘Season Download Button’ for iPhone and iPad Users; Know How To Use It.

Where to Watch 'Adolescence' Online

Adolescence is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer of 'Adolescence':

What Critics are Saying About 'Adolescence'

The Guardian says, "While there is an element of Adolescence that entertains us like a pure horror story, it should also be understood to have plenty of contact points with real things going on inside homes and school playgrounds around the country. Filmed in one take, its tense narrative has a momentum that builds, much like the director’s recent film Boiling Point, also starring Graham. In a few scenes, this turns it into a consciously histrionic tour de force, even when the acting is ­faultless."

Collider says, "If there’s one thing to take away from Adolescence, it’s that the kids are not all right, and we all have a responsibility to do something about it. Sexism and harassment aren’t just unacceptable — they’re dangerous and even potentially deadly, especially when young, impressionable teenagers are exposed to them. Adolescence isn’t just an entertaining series (though it is, in some warped way); it’s one of the most important series I've seen in a long time."

Rolling Stone says, "For Owen Cooper, in his first screen credit, to do all the things asked of him in this role, is staggering. While the camera stays on him, he can go from calm, even playful, to sad, or to utterly terrifying, within the span of seconds, and have it all feel completely natural and riveting. What a find."

The New York Times says, "For better or worse, Adolescence evokes in the viewer the feelings of its characters: overstimulation, confusion, an increasingly powerful desire to tell everyone to sit down and be quiet for five dang seconds. Also sorrow, disbelief, a rending of the world and a surrender to never truly understanding — to not knowing, but … knowing."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).