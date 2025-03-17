The term ‘incel’ short for ‘involuntary celibate’ has become widely recognised in recent years but its connotations have shifted far beyond mere loneliness or social discomfort. Originally, an ‘incel’ referred to someone who struggled to form romantic or sexual relationships despite wanting to. However, over time, the term has evolved into a toxic and dangerous subculture primarily driven by a sense of entitlement, misogyny and resentment toward women. This subculture which thrives in online spaces has gained notoriety due to its connection with violent incidents and radicalized beliefs. Netflix’s crime drama Adolescence delves into the complex and dark world of incels, exploring the psychological toll this culture can take and the harmful outcomes it produces. As the show examines how individuals within this subculture become consumed by their hatred for women and societal norms, it raises important questions about the intersection of toxic masculinity, online radicalisation and the profound impact these ideologies can have on society at large. ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Tiffany Gomas Bewildered by American Airlines’ Email 2 Years After Epic Airplane Meltdown and the Infamous Ban (Check Post).

Incel Culture

The incel subculture began as a place where individuals shared their struggles with forming romantic or sexual relationships. At its core, it seemed like a community of people who could relate to feelings of loneliness and social anxiety. However, what distinguishes incel culture from other similar communities is its growing embrace of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Rather than viewing their celibacy as a personal challenge, many incels begin to blame women for their lack of success in relationships, framing women as gatekeepers who unfairly deny them romantic or sexual attention. The narrative within the subculture suggests that women are intrinsically drawn to 'alpha males' physically attractive, wealthy and dominant men while 'beta males' are rejected or ignored, causing deep resentment.

At the heart of the incel belief system is the notion that men are entitled to sex and relationships and that women, in their roles as ‘gatekeepers’ are depriving them of what they see as their rightful place. This view fosters a growing sense of entitlement with many incels fixating on the idea that women are responsible for their misery, a belief reinforced by their perception that society unfairly rewards high-status men, often called ‘Chads.’ This sense of being overlooked by women feeds into feelings of inferiority and a dangerous entitlement toward romantic or sexual success.

Incel Slang: Red Pill, Blue Pill

A key symbol within the incel community is the concept of the 'red pill' versus the 'blue pill.' This metaphor originates from the 1999 film The Matrix where Keanu Reeves' character, Neo is faced with a choice: take the blue pill to remain in blissful ignorance or the red pill to confront a harsh but revealing truth.

The Dark Side of Incel Culture

One of the most troubling aspects of the incel movement is its connection to violence. Over the years, numerous acts of violence including mass shootings and assaults, have been linked to individuals who identified as incels. These acts of aggression are often framed by perpetrators as a response to their rejection by women and the perceived injustice of the social and sexual dynamics that govern relationships. The most infamous example of this is the 2014 Isla Vista killings where Elliot Rodger, a self-identified incel, murdered six people, citing his hatred of women as the primary motivation behind his actions.

Adolescence: Netflix's Dark Exploration of Incel Culture

Netflix’s crime drama Adolescence provides a chilling look into the psychological and emotional ramifications of the incel subculture. The show follows a young man who in his struggle with rejection and loneliness becomes increasingly immersed in online misogyny, eventually leading him to radicalise his views toward women and society. Adolescence does not shy away from portraying the toxic influence of the incel world, highlighting how individuals can spiral deeper into hatred and violence through constant exposure to online hate.

