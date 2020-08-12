Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the much loved couples. The fans always rooted for their relationship that started on the sets of the Salman Khan led show and still continue to do the same. They have featured in 3 video songs post their BB stint namely, "Kalla Sohna Nai," "Khayaal Rakhya Kar," and "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam." Now, it is reported that the real-life couple will reunite for a fourth song. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Sweet Romance Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat (Watch Video).

As per a report in pinkvilla.com, AsiManshi will once again rock the screen with their sizzling chemistry with a romantic song. As told by Himanshi herself to the portal, the track will be sung by a renowned singer, whose name she refused to give out then. The announcement will be soon made, she told. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video).

The fans showered lots of love on their previous video songs that had their chemistry as the highlight. The recent one was "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" which released just a few days ago and received amazing response from the fans. It was sung by people's favourite, Arijit Singh and was composed by Amaal Malik. It will be fun to see what new on screen love story do they bring to the table with their new track.

