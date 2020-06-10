Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Hyptonise You With Their Magical Chemistry In This Punjabi Track (Watch Video)

Khyaal Rakhya Kar Song Asim Riaz Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are loved by fans on social media. And why not? As the two proved on the controversial reality show that love sees no religion. Having said that, on June 10, 2020, the duo's second music video titled as 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' dropped online and must say it's quite a soothing melody. Sung by Preetinder, the song seems to be shot in Punjab and takes you on a fun love story of AsiManshi. One thing which you cannot ignore is the chemistry between the duo which is unmatchable. Their pyaar in the track is fresh and young which will surely attract fans. Khyaal Rakhya Kar Poster Out: Himanshi Khurana Looks Totally Smitten By Beau Asim Riaz In Their Second Music Video (View Pic).

From Asim and Himanshi's phone conversations, him taking care of her to the two their romance amid the green khet, the BB 13 pair are awesome in the song. Not to miss, we also get to see Asim's well-toned body. Must say, AsiManshi are indeed made for each other as the two are not at all acting in the song, but it's pure love. The track is produced by Anshul Garg. Bigg Boss 13's Power Couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Look Fashionably Hot as They Grace A Magazine Cover (View Pic).

Check Out Asim and Himanshi's 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' Video Below:

Also, the last moment in the melody when Asim makes Himanshi wear the red dupatta and she looks like a dulhaan is beyond words. Earlier to this, the two were also seen in 'Kalla Sohna Nai' song which was sung by Neha Kakkar. Coming back to 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar', did you like it? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.