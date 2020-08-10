The much-awaited song starring Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana is finally out. Titled as "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam", the melody is soothing and quite different from the ones they both were earlier part of. The highlighting part of the music video is the sizzling chemistry between Riaz and Khurana. Like trust us, after looking at the two in the video romancing your heart is sure to skip a beat. With an interesting storyline, the makers have done a fantastic job of casting two popular faces from the showbiz. This one is Asim and Himanshi's third song together. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Teaser Out: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Sizzling Chemistry Looks Infectious (Watch Video).

Suny by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" is an intense track. A scene from the song where Asim can be seen playing the piano with a bruised arm wherein Himanshi looks at him is indeed romantic. For the unversed, Asim in the song portrays the role of a gangster who has fled from the jail and is hiding at Khurana's place. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam First Look: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Return With Their Dreamy Chemistry (View Pic).

Check Out AsiManshi's "Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam" Song Below:

Earlier to this, the duo has made fans go gaga over their chemistry in "Kalla Sohna Nai" and "Khyaal Rakhya Kar". Talking about their latest single, it is a sweet one packed with a decent story. All in all, a not-so-bad song, and Arijit's vocals add to the magic. Let us know in the comment section below how did you find the melody? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).