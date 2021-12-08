TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who will soon get married to Vicky Jain, was admitted to a hospital following an injury to her leg. The actress sprained her leg during the dance practice with Vicky for the 'Sangeet' ceremony after which she was rushed to hospital. Bride-To-Be Ankita Lokhande Injures Her Leg Ahead Of Wedding With Beau Vicky Jain, Shares Pictures On Instagram.

Although Ankita has been discharged from the hospital, doctors have advised her bed rest for a few days. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for a long time and are all set to marry at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt on December 14. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Royal Blue Wedding Card Looks Extravagant; Check Out Its First Glimpse!

Ankita Lokhande Instagram:

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, Ankita threw a fun bachelorette party which saw popular faces like Srishty Rode, Shraddha Arya, Amruta Khanvilkar and Mrunal Thakur in attendance. In another ceremony, both Vicky and Ankita were seen in traditional Maharashtrian attire as part of pre-wedding celebrations, and the pictures of the function had gone viral back.

