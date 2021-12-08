There’s just few days left for Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain to tie the knot, but ahead of the wedding the former has injured her leg. The Pavitra Rishta fame actress has shared pictures of her injured leg on Instagram. According to a report in ETimes, she sprained her leg while rehearsing for her sangeet ceremony. Ankita was rushed to the hospital immediately. Although the bride-to-be has been discharged, she has been advised complete bed rest by the doctors.

Ankita Lokhande Injures Her Leg

Ankita Lokhande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

