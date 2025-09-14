Mumbai, September 14: Ankita Lokhande's husband and businessman Vicky Jain recently met with a horrifying accident. The businessman was admitted to hospital after multiple glass pieces pierced his hand, leading him to receive 45 stitches. The actress, like a doting wife, stood by him rock solid and was seen serving and taking care of him with all her heart and soul. Ankita, who seemed to have become emotional, took to her social media account to share a few pictures from their happy moments and penned a heartfelt note for her husband.

“Mere Humsafar It’s always been you holding my hand, making me feel safe, reminding me that no matter how heavy the moment gets, love can still be light. Even in the most serious situations, you find a way to be funny and calm me down. That’s what home feels like to me.” Praying for Vicky's wellness. Ankita wrote, 'Get well soon, my dearest Vicky.' We’ll walk through every storm, every battle, together... through thick and thin, just like we promised. You’re my strength, my calm, my forever. And that’s exactly what I am for you too. Send all your love, prayers, and healing energy to my strongest Vicky. Always us, always together #AnVi.” Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Sonu Sood, Ankita Lokhande, Bharti Singh and Other Bollywood Stars Welcome Lord Ganesha at Their Homes (View Post).

Recently, producer Sandeep Singh, who is also a good friend of the couple, visited Vicky in the hospital where the businessman underwent minor surgery. Taking to his social media and sharing a few pictures of Vicky lying on the hospital bed with Ankita beside him, Sandeep lauded the couple for being so strong in times of distress as well. He wrote, “After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing had happened.”

Lauding Lokhande’s strength and warmth, he wrote, “@lokhandeankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield; your courage has been his strength. And to @vikaashagarwall bhaiya, there are very few souls like you, always standing for us and our family in every storm, unconditionally. Your support has meant more than words can say. He added, “Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya, you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you.” Ankita Lokhande Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Vicky Jain Meets With Accident, Gets 45 Stitches.

In one of the pictures, Ankita was seen breaking down in tears upon seeing her husband go through immense pain. For the uninitiated, after dating for a few years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. The wedding that took place in Mumbai went on to be one of the most expensive weddings of any television actor. The couple soon after were seen participating in Bigg Boss season 17 together as a couple and were last seen in the hit TV cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2.

