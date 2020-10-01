COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire all over and there are literally many positive cases getting reported each day. Say for instance, after the shooting of films and serials got back to normal, we've been hearing so many celebs getting diagnosed with coronavirus. It was just yesterday when Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared on social media that they have tested positive for COVID-19. And now another actor from the TV space who has been hit by the bug is Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri, reports TOI. Gurmeet Choudhary and Wife Debina Bonnerjee Test Positive for COVID-19, Actor Says They are Doing Fine and Taking all the Necessary Precautions.

The actor while talking to the portal said that he felt ill and consulted his doctor. He also mentioned that he is weak. "I fell ill around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea," Bagri said. Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

“I have been in isolation since the day I became unwell. I have been taking all precautions. Fortunately, I am in Mumbai, away from my mother and sister, he added.

Earlier to this, Ansh was in the news for a shocking incident when he was beaten up outside his home in Delhi by some people. Speaking about the same to TOI, he had said, "The attack was planned by a contractor who was earlier given charge of the construction of the house, but this year in March (before the lockdown), he decided to leave the work after an argument over the payment of dues.” All we wish that the actor gets well soon. Stay tuned!

