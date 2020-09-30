TV hunk Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have joined the list of celebs who got infected with the novel coronavirus. The actor earlier took to his Instagram account to share the news with his followers and admirers while also asking the ones who came in their contact to get themselves tested. The couple is fortunately feeling fine and taking all the necessary precautions while observing their home quarantine. Gurmeet and Debina's positive results have certainly got all their fans worried and we pray for their speedy recovery. Bigg Boss 13’s Himanshi Khurana Gets Hospitalised Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19: Reports.

Besides this TV couple, Ishqbaaz actress Navina Bole had recently tested positive for COVID-19. Parth Samthaan was another big name in the TV circle who had contracted the virus after he resumed shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Malaika Arora too was a popular celebrity name who had tested positive after she resumed her duty as a judge on India's Best Dancer reality show. After the actress decided to take a break from the show, she was replaced by Nora Fatehi.

Gurmeet Choudhary was recently in Jaipur shooting for The Wife. The actor has returned to the bay a couple of days back and decided to get himself tested after he started showing a few COVID-19 related symptoms. We wish them a speedy recovery and know that they would come out stronger from this entire experience.

