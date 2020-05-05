Anup Jalota Rubbishes Wedding Rumours With Jasleen Matharu, Says He Is 'Looking For A Suitable Match For Her'

Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu (Photo Credits: Colors)

Popular bhajan singer Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu are absolutely done with the rumours about their romance (after literally starting it with their gig on Bigg Boss 12). Recently, pictures of Jasleen in bridal avatar went viral, which led to rumours that she has tied the knot with Anup. The two have maintained that they are an only music teacher and prodigy (after initially claiming on BB that they love each other). So, obviously this came as a shock. Jasleen has already clarified that she was dressed up to shoot for a music video for TikTok during the lockdown. Now, Anup has also reacted to the rumours. Is Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Married? Actress Poses With Sindoor and Shaadi Ka Chooda (Watch Video).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anup said, "My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet."

"I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” he added. Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Confesses to Fooling the Audience, Says Her ‘Relationship’ With Anup Jalota Was a Prank Gone Wrong.

Anup reiterated, "She is my shishya (student) outside Bigg Boss House and I am her guru. She learns music from me. And that’s the equation we were to share inside the Bigg Boss house. We remained guru and shishya throughout the show. Nothing more nothing less. We shared no physical or emotional intimacy."

Jaslseen had clarified in an interview, “I was shooting a music video on the song "Chupke Se" from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos." It has been over two years since Bigg Boss 12 ended, guys.