Is Bigg Boss 12 Fame Jasleen Matharu Married? Actress Poses With Sindoor and Shaadi Ka Chooda (Watch Video)

Jasleen Matharu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We all remember Jasleen Matharu. Yes, the Bigg Boss 12 beauty who entered the house as music maestro Anup Jalota's girlfriend. While it was hard to buy that, it was later revealed that they were more of a guru-shishya jodi than a couple, which all were all led to believe. Nevertheless, both Anup and Jasleen grabbed a lot of eyeballs during and after their Bigg Boss 12 stint ended. The actress was recently in the news for her father Kesar Matharu having received death threats from the underworld. Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Confesses to Fooling the Audience, Says Her ‘Relationship’ With Anup Jalota Was a Prank Gone Wrong.

And now, the actress is back to grabbing headlines for her latest Instagram post where she is seen posing with sindoor and a shaadi ka chooda. Is Jasleen Matharu married? Bigg Boss 12 Contestant Jasleen Matharu's Father Kesar Matharu Gets Threats, Caller Tells Him 'Tere Family Ki Supari Nikli Hai' (Details Inside)

Check Out Her Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Chupke se ❤️🤫🤫 A post shared by Jasleen Matharu ਜਸਲੀਨ ਮਠਾੜੂ (@jasleenmatharu) on Apr 28, 2020 at 6:54am PDT

Well, the answer to your question is NO. Jasleen is not married. And it was pure boredom that led her to put on the get up of a married woman and perform to a song. Confirming the same to India Forums, Jasleen told them, "I am not married, its just that I loved the song and made it with the look of married women. After which I started getting a lot of messages asking if I got married."

Jasleen was also last seen in Colors' flop swayamvar show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a potential life partner for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra.