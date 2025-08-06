Television actress Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka and Bigg Boss 12 winner is once again in the spotlight but this time not for a new role, but for her inspiring strength, resilience, and the immense love she's surrounded by as she recovers from stage two liver cancer. Today, August 6, marks her birthday and the celebration is extra special this year as Dipika embraces life with renewed hope and gratitude. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s Son Ruhaan Ibrahim Is Now on Instagram – Here’s How Many Followers the 2-YO Has With Zero Posts!

Dipika Kakar’s Pre-Birthday Surprises From Father-in-Law Win Hearts – Watch Video

In a heartfelt vlog shared on her YouTube channel, Dipika gave fans a peek into her pre-birthday celebrations and also shared a health update. She revealed that her birthday, which falls on August 6, has already begun with sweet surprises from her father-in-law. In one touching moment, she received a “5 days to go” gift a pair of plants and a handwritten note that brought a big smile to her face. But that wasn’t all. The surprises kept coming. The next day, she received a gift wrapped with a note saying, “4 days to go,” featuring a customised photo frame with her picture, a cute stuffed toy, and a keychain. An emotional Dipika thanked her father-in-law, calling the gesture heartwarming. Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress Will Undergo Surgery, Requests Fans for Prayers (Watch Video)

Dipika Kakar’s Health Update

Speaking about her health, Dipika shared that she’s doing better and feeling more energetic with each passing day. She revealed, “I am improving every day. I am using everything that I should — whether it’s moisturiser for my ulcer or anything else, I’ve been taking care.”

Dipika Kakar Says Family Is Her Biggest Strength

In a candid moment, Dipika recalled how husband Shoaib Ibrahim had strictly asked her not to enter the kitchen post-diagnosis. But since Shoaib was away and their house help’s wife was also unwell, she decided to step in and cook a special meal for the family. “I was so happy to cook after a long time,” she smiled. She also shared how important her family has been in her healing journey. “Family is playing an important role in helping me heal,” she said. Dipika further added, “I know earning money is very important and it should be but we should also give time to our family members.” ‘Free From the Tumour’: Dipika Kakar Discharged From Kokilaben Hospital Post Liver Cancer Surgery, Actress Shares Special Note; Gauahar Khan and Others React (See Pictures)

Dipika Kakar Receives Love and Wishes

Dipika and Shoaib, along with their son Ruhaan, were seen spending some cosy moments together, showing just how much love and care is helping her stay strong. Today on her birthday, fans are already pouring in their love, heartfelt wishes and prayers for her continued recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).