Twitter's CEO is now Parag Agrawal, an Indian. That's an achievement everyone is hailing and applauding. Indians definitely are going places and that includes our Indian artists as well who are making their presence felt in international shows. They aren't some stereotypical 'Guppta' with an Indian accent many mock in shows but characters with defining arcs. Here are seven such actors who in recent times are creating waves in several countries. Squid Game’s YouTube Video Content Garners 17 Billion Views; Surpasses HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Anupam Tripathi, Squid Game

Thanks to Neflix, Squid Game reached at many locations across the world and Anupam Tripathi became a star. He played Ali Abdul, a Pakistani immigrant who is tortured by her his owner and joins this deadly game. People just couldn't get enough of his gullible portrayal.

Kubbra Sait, Foundation

The Apple+ series saw Kubbra play Phara, a warrior out for revenge after what happened to her planet and people. She appears at the end of the third episode and manages to catch a lot of attention with her raw energy.

Simone Ashley- Bridgerton season 2

Bridgerton has always boasted of a diverse cast with the queen being a black woman. The tradition continues with the second season as well with a British Indian actress Simone Ashley playing the lead as Kate Sharma. Simone also plays one of the mean girls in Sex Education, breaking the white girl stereotype for the same. Bridgerton Season 2: Netflix Teases Fans With New Photos of ‘The Sharma Family’ From Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley’s Period Drama Series!.

Rakhee Thakrar and Chaneil Kular - Sex Education

Rakhee Thakrar isn't new to international shows. She was part of BBC's East Enders. In Sex Education, she plays Emily Sands, a teacher. Chaneil Kular is a British by birth but his parents are Indian. He is the man in the mean 'girls' gang in the show. Chaneil too has been part of the Doctor series and Black Narciuss TV mini series earlier.

Anya Chalotra - The Witcher

The fiesty Yennefer of Vengerberg in this Netflix show caught everybody's eyes and ours too.

Priyanka Bose - The Wheel Of Time

Priyanka Bose plays an Aai Sidai in Amazon Prime's newest fantasy series and she has already bowled us over by her action skills. It's a weekly show and looks damn neat.

