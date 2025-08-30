Mumbai, August 30: Rajan Shahi, the producer of the popular television show "Anupamaa", addressed whether the show faces competition from the recently released reboot version of the iconic drama, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". During an exclusive conversation with IANS, the maker was asked, "Nowadays, many old iconic shows are returning. Do you think this affects current shows like Anupamaa?" Rajan reacted by appreciating Ektaa Kapoor's series, saying that "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" will always remain a legend and added that it was after this show that Indian serials were started to be taken seriously. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Tulsi Exposes Pari’s Diamond Necklace Theft, Mihir Left Shocked As Family Drama Intensifies (Read To Know).

Speaking to IANS, he said: "See, I always say this—if there is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, it will always remain a legend. Ekta Kapoor ji, Smriti Irani ji, Balaji, and Star Plus gave Indian television the respect it deserved through that show. Before that, serials were not taken so seriously." Rajan revealed that he even messaged Ektaa after watching the promo of their recent show, telling her that they both are catering to different generations now. "Shows like that are not in the TRP rat race. They come to tell a story. Hats off to them. We respect each other as makers", he added. ‘I Do Not Expect This Behaviour From Her’: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Video Pushing Fan, Recalls Learning Acting From Her in ‘Kora Kagaz’ (Watch Video).

Rajan stated that their job is not to compete but to create meaningful stories. "At the end of the day, legends like Kyunki and fresh shows like Anupamaa cannot be compared. Both have their own space in history," he concluded. Led by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" Reboot made its way back to the screen on July 29, 25 years after its original debut. Season two of the iconic show shot up on the TRP charts, giving a tough fight to already popular shows like "Anupamaa" and "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", which had been ruling the TRP charts for years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2025 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).