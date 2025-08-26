The drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has reached a boiling point with an explosive twist in the latest episode. The beloved family drama, known for its emotional moments and powerful performances, is keeping viewers glued to their screens as shocking truths unravel. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Pari’s Kitchen Burn Causes Worry; Tulsi Learns About Noina’s Feelings for Mihir (Read To Know)

Pari Caught Stealing Necklace

A diamond necklace goes missing from Pari’s in-laws’ house, leaving everyone anxious and suspicious. While the family wonders who could be behind the theft, Tulsi (Smriti Irani) uncovers the shocking truth, Pari is the one who stole the necklace. Determined to reveal the truth, Tulsi rushes to Mihir’s (Amar Upadhyay) office to inform him.

Mihir Heartbroken As Pari Caught Selling Stolen Necklace

Mihir is shattered to hear this about his daughter. Tulsi explains that she found the necklace at a jeweller recommended by Naina. When questioned, the jeweller confirmed it was Pari who sold it. Shocked and heartbroken, Mihir struggles to believe his daughter is capable of such an act. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani Delivers Powerful Monologue on Housewives Unpaid Labour Winning the Internet (Watch Video)

Mihir and Tulsi Confront Pari After Necklace Scandal

The couple later arrives at Parekh’s house under the pretext of taking Pari home for the pagh-phera ritual, but their real intention is to confront her. However, Mihir, overwhelmed by work pressure and emotional turmoil, retreats to his office, asking Tulsi not to question Pari until he returns.

Watch Promo of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’:

Naina Schemes To Expose Pari As Angad and Vrinda Romance Blossoms

Meanwhile, Naina learns of the incident and hatches a plan to make Pari confess without anyone knowing. The track promises more twists as this family drama unfolds. Amid the chaos, Angad and Vrinda’s romance continues to grow as they travel to Pune for work, despite family concerns about her overnight trip. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ Premieres to Nostalgic Buzz as Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay Recreate Viral Tulsi-Mihir Colour Scene After 2 Decades- WATCH.

Watch 'Kyunki 2'

Kyunki 2 is leaving no stone unturned to blend suspense, emotional bonds, and romantic developments, keeping its loyal fans eagerly waiting for what happens next. Watch the latest episode of Kyunki 2 on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

