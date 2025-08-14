Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan is once again making headlines, but this time, for an unpleasant reason. Known for her stellar performances in classics and also for her short temper, Jaya recently stirred controversy when a video of her pushing a fan went viral on social media. ‘Yeh Kya Kar Rahe Hai Aap?’: Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Standing Too Close for Selfie With Her at Constitution Club of India; a Look at Actress-MP’s Earlier Outbursts (Watch Viral Videos)

Rupali Ganguly on Jaya Bachchan’s Pushing Incident - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzzzooka Prime (@buzzzookaprime)

Jaya Bachchan Pushes Fan at Delhi Event

The incident took place at the Constitution Club in Delhi, where a man reportedly tried to take a selfie with her without permission. Visibly upset, Jaya not only pushed the fan but also reprimanded him in front of everyone, saying, "What are you doing, what is this?" Within minutes, the video spread across the internet, attracting massive trolling from netizens. Many fans and even celebrities have condemned her behaviour.

Rupali Ganguly Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Incident

One such celebrity reaction came from Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, who was attending an event when paparazzi asked her about the incident. Rupali, who has long admired Jaya Bachchan’s work, expressed her disappointment. "Seeing Jaya ji… I saw her film Kora Kagaz with my mother, in which Papa got the National Award. I have really learnt acting by watching Jaya ji’s acting in Kora Kagaz. I do not expect this behaviour from her," Rupali said. Her comments quickly gained attention, with fans agreeing that public figures should handle such situations more calmly. 'She Looks Like a Fighting Cock': Kangana Ranaut Calls Jaya Bachchan 'Spoilt and Privileged', As She Reacts to Her Viral Video of Pushing Man Away (See Post)

Jaya Bachchan Again Lost Her Cool – Watch Video

🎥#WATCH | Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan once again lost her cool in public as she pushed a man trying to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. More details: https://t.co/Wts9KaeRw1 pic.twitter.com/dP3EFyLTkI — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 12, 2025

Jaya Bachchan Faces Criticism Over Public Outburst

This isn’t the first time Jaya Bachchan has been caught on camera displaying anger towards fans or paparazzi. However, this recent incident has reignited debates about celebrity behaviour in public spaces. Actress Kangana Ranaut has also openly criticised Jaya for the push, calling the act disrespectful. While Jaya Bachchan has yet to make an official statement, the controversy continues to trend online, sparking discussions about how stars manage their public interactions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).