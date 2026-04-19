Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly expressed her anger over the Women’s Reservation Bill's defeat in the Lok Sabha. The Anupamaa actress published a video on social media, voicing her disappointment. She was heard saying, "A country where Mother Durga is worshipped, where we consider women as power, where there is a woman in every house, who takes care of the whole family alone. Lok Sabha Votes Against Constitution Amendment Bill To Implement Women’s Reservation From 2029 General Elections.

In that country, for the past 30 years, a women's reservation bill has been pending." Criticising those who voted against the bill in harsh words, she added, "So many promises were made. Speeches on women's empowerment were given. Candle marches were held. Women's Day posts were uploaded. And then, when it was finally time to give just one vote, some people turned their backs so easily. 298 people stood up for the bill, and 230 people said, No. They didn't want us women to come to the parliament.

Rupali Ganguly Expresses Anger Over Women's Reservation Bill's Defeat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

They didn't want us women to speak in the parliament. They didn't want our voice to be heard in the parliament and all over the country. This wasn't just a bill. This was our right." "People say that I am dramatic. But this is a real-life drama happening with us. No matter what religion we belong to, we are women, and in this drama, we are the audience," the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress went on to add. Rupali further warned that the 70 crore women of the country will not forget this injustice that has happened to them. " PM Modi Speech: Women Never Forget Insults to Their Dignity, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi After Women’s Reservation Bill Fails in Lok Sabha.

There are 70 crore women in this country. 70 crore. And every one of them, whether they are at home, whether they are in the office, whether they are in the fields, they know what happened to them. We are women. We don't forget," she concluded.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).