The Malik family, known for their viral vlogs, has once again taken the internet by storm. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist Armaan Malik was recently in the news after speculation spread that his second wife, Kritika Malik, was pregnant with her second child. Kritika even fuelled the rumours with her Instagram post, where she posed with a pregnancy kit. But now, the reality is quite different. YouTuber Armaan Malik Gets Married For Fourth Time to Kids' Caretaker Laksh? Wife Kritika Malik Reveals Truth Behind the Viral Rumour (Watch Video)

Payal Malik Confirms Fourth Pregnancy, Calls It a Miracle

It is not Kritika but Armaan’s first wife and Kritika’s best friend, Payal Malik, who is pregnant. Payal herself confirmed the news in one of her recent vlogs, revealing that she is expecting her fourth child with Armaan. Already a mother to Chirayu and twins Ayan and Tuba, Payal described her pregnancy as nothing short of a miracle.

Payal Malik Opens Up on Failed IVF

In the vlog, Payal opened up about her struggle with IVF treatments and her journey to motherhood. She recalled, “4 saal baad Chiku hua tha kyuki tube nai thi. Phir maine socha bache hone chahiye. Maine joh bacho ka sukh nai dekha woh maine IVF se karwaya. Ek baar IVF fail hoh gayi. Dusri baar miracle tha. Ek tube mei kaise 15 saal baad mei pregnant hui?” (Chiku was born after 4 years because I didn’t have a tube. Then I thought I should have more children. The happiness of having kids that I had missed, I tried to get through IVF. One IVF attempt failed. The second time was a miracle. How did I get pregnant in one tube after 15 years?) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Did Armaan Malik Serve Time in Tihar Jail For Alleged Rape of His Minor House Help? Reddit Digs Out History of YouTuber's Predatory Behaviour.

Fans Reaction:

Fans React to Payal Malik’s Pregnancy

Her candid confession left many fans emotional, while some were confused. A user commented, “Payal di congratulation god aap ko lambi umar deh,” while another asked, “Mujhe ye nhi samajh aaye Payal kah Rahi hai 15 sal bat pregnant wo 2 bacha bhi hua 3 sal nhi hua to 2 bacha kaha se hua?” Others criticized the family for turning every personal moment into content. Meanwhile, Armaan appeared delighted with the news, saying he was proud that his family was growing. He mentioned that his own father had four children, so he too felt happy about having a big family. ‘Mujhe Jo Bhi Saza Di Jayegi…’: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ Fame Influencer Payal Malik Breaks Down As She Publicly Apologises for Controversial Kali Mata Video in Patiala Temple (Watch Video)

Kritika Malik Clarifies Payal Malik’s Pregnancy

The confusion around Kritika’s Instagram post still lingers, as many initially believed she was the one expecting. However, in her latest reel, Kritika clarified that it is indeed Payal who is pregnant and even complimented her friend for glowing during this special phase. As the Malik family continues to share their life online, fans are now waiting to see more updates from Payal’s pregnancy journey. Whether she will continue her active workout sessions during this period remains to be seen, but for now, the family is cherishing the happy news.

