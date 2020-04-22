Arhaan Khan Accuses Ex-Lover Rashami Desai of Making Her Bank Transactions Public; Actress Says ‘He Owes Me More Money’ (Read Details)

Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram, Voot)

Things are getting uglier between ex-lovers, Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. As it was just a few days ago when a fanpage had leaked Desai's bank statements which saw lakhs of rupees transferred to Arhaan's account when she was inside the BB house. This revelation did not go down well with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress's fans and they trended #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter. While this whole scenario is confusing and we do not know who to blame. Now, in a recent chat with TOI, the ex-lovers have talked about the controversy. As per the interview, it's Rashami who has shared that Arhaan owes her more than 15 lakhs, on the other hand, Khan has accused the actress of leaking all the bank statement screengrabs. Rashami Desai Wants Some Answers from Ex Arhaan Khan, Says, 'Will Meet Him'.

Rashami said, “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats From a Fan of Arhaan Khan, Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Urges Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell to Take Action (Read Tweet).

Further, the TV star added that she is unaware who leaked her bank details in public. “Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally." Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai.

Arhaan Khan, in his defence, has opened a can of worms for Rashami and also blamed her for the fiasco. “Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt, " he said.

Meanwhile, it was during the controversial show, Bigg Boss 13 when Rashami was shocked to learn that Arhaan has a kid and all this time he kept this huge secret hidden from her. The two after this revelation ended their relationship. Stay tuned!