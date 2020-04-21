Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Death Threats From a Fan of Arhaan Khan, Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Urges Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell to Take Action (Read Tweet)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Gopi bahu of Indian TV made everyone go gaga with her ah-mazing attitude on Bigg Boss 13. Although her stint on the show was short-lived, she did create an impact. All that being said, one thing which fans of Devoleena will never forget is her connection with Rashami Desai. Even after the controversial show, the two girls are BFFs. Devo has time and again stood of Desai and have advised her to stay away from ex-flame Arhaan Khan. Last night, #FraudArhaanKhan was one of the trends on the micro-blogging site wherein screenshots of Rashami's alleged bank transactions revealed that Arhaan had taken almost Rs 15 lakh from Desai's account when she was inside the house. Amid this, it was Devoleena who once again supported the Dil Se Dil Tak actress and had tweeted against Arhaan. But seems like her this move has invited death threats. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

As going by Devoleena latest tweet, an Arhaan female fan has slipped into her DMS on Twitter and has threatened to kill her. Yes, that's right. Devo shared the messages of the fan and have asked Mumbai Police and Cyber Cell to look into the cybercrime ASAP. Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai.

Check Out Devoleena's Tweet Below:

To @MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1 please look into this message where i am getting killing threats from this lady.Urge you to take action against it asap. pic.twitter.com/EFYCIks5FJ — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 21, 2020

Here's Her Tweet Supporting Rashami:

Suna hai Ramlal ne proof maanga hai ki woh fraud hai..I would say why doesnt he go and ask #Salman sir the same... how shameful creature yeah..ek toh itne paise le liye uparse dhamki de raha hai..#bloodycoward — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) April 20, 2020

Earlier, Devoleena during one of the episode run of Bigg Boss 13 had made a shocking revelation and claimed that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami. Well, we do not know how true is that but coming to the death threats yes, we do feel it's dangerous and the concerned authorities should listen to the TV actress ASAP. Stay tuned!