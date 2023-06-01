Asur 2 starring Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh and Riddhi Dogra as the leads released on JioCinema today (June 1). The show tells the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion. The season one of the show was highly popular, which led the makers to churn part two. Having said that, as per early reviews, Asur Season 2 is garnering praises from the critics. Almost every critic is calling the series quite 'engrossing'. Here, check out the review roundup of Asur 2 below. Asur Season 2 Trailer Out! Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti's Dark Thriller to Stream on JioCinema From June 1 (Watch Video).

OTT Play: "Not to forget, the filmmaker takes the suspense up a notch, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. However, his work appears visually thrilling and compelling due to some other ace pivotal actors, such as Warsi, Sobti, Dogra, and Goenka, alongside Wagh and Gaurav Arora, who play negative characters."

India Forums: "One of the biggest wins for Asur 2 is just how it doesn't just become a mythologically-driven thriller which it essentially is - but takes on the tool of technology to balance the conversation. Right from the use of AI to jargons and terminologies, the detailing, research and execution with the use of 'techie stuff' is expertly done." Asur 2 Trailer: Featuring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in a Thrilling Show, Has Been Released (Watch Video).

Firstpost: "The series captures the scenic beauty of Himachal and the hideous side of Varanasi meticulously. The latter, in particular, has been purposely shot with a certain sense of gloom, whereas Dharamshala bursts with liveliness. This could be to suggest two contrasting behaviours or beings- Demonic and Angelic."

