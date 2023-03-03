As the fantasy drama, Baalveer is all set to come up with its new season, actor Dev Joshi talked about playing the titular role in the TV show and how the new season is going to be different and exciting from the previous ones. The first season of Baal Veer was aired in October 2012 with Dev Joshi playing the titular role and it wrapped up in November 2016. It was followed by another season Baalveer Returns with Dev in the lead role from September 2019 to April 2021. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Sacchin Shrof Gets Married Once Again to Sister’s Friend Chandni (View Pics).

Throwing light on the new season of 'Baalveer', Dev elaborated: "The new season promises to be filled with thrilling action, engaging drama, and of course, lots of magic. I have grown up playing this role and it has now become a part of me. It's been a long and fulfilling journey and I feel a strong connection to the character and the show. I cherish the invaluable experiences and memories that I have gained from it." TMKOC Actor Sacchin Shrof to Get Married on February 25 – Reports.

The 22-year-old actor is also known for playing teenage Chandra Shekhar Azad in the show Chandrashekhar, and young Shaurya in Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora. Now, as the actor is all set to reprise his role in the new season, he will be seen as Baalveer, a 24-year-old superhero helping needy people and getting back his lost powers.

He said: "This time the show will be pegged on his own journey, his fall and rise, how he gets his lost powers back in addition to helping the needy. With the upcoming season, I hope to continue inspiring and entertaining viewers with the magical adventures of Baalveer." Baalveer has been able to bring families together in front of the TV and I hope that the show will continue to inspire young viewers and remind them of the importance of courage and kindness," he concluded with the hope that the show will again get a positive response from viewers. Baalveer will be airing soon on Sony SAB.

