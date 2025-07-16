In a dramatic turn of events, the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 leaves viewers emotional and tense. The episode begins with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) overhearing a doctor inform Mia that she is pregnant. Assuming Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) is the father, Bhagyashree feels shocked and disappointed. While she reminds herself that her relationship with Rishabh is only an act, deep inside she struggles to control her emotions. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tensions Rise in Bhagyashree’s Family As She Suspects Rishabh Amid Society Drama and Dance Competition in Latest Episode (Read More)

Padma Steps Up Amid Chaos at Dance Practice

Mia’s concerns about being unmarried and how her partner would react only add to Bhagyashree’s fears. Just as she thinks of confronting Mia, Vinay calls her, snapping her out of her thoughts. Back at the gym, chaos unfolds as Geetu from the LGBT community slips on oil deliberately poured by Chadda’s gang. Rishabh rushes her to the doctor while the community fears losing the upcoming dance competition. When asked for a solution, Rishabh suggests Padma become his dance partner. Though hesitant at first, Padma agrees after emotional support from the team.

Rishabh Seeks Help, Bhagyashree Left Shocked!

Bhagyashree sees her mother dancing and feels proud. She even advises her mother to do what makes her happy. Later, she and Rishabh update the family about Vinay’s improved health and reduced medication. The episode takes a dramatic turn when Rishabh tells Bhagyashree he needs to meet Mia. After the meeting, he tells her Mia wants an abortion and he needs money. Bhagyashree is appalled but reluctantly agrees. The next day, she hands over the money with a hopeful wish for Mia and the baby. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Overhears Rishabh Calling Another Woman 'Baby,' Tension Rises During Haldi Rituals and Mangalasnanam Drama (Read More)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Bhagyashree Finds Out Rishabh’s Secret

However, the truth hits hard when Bhagyashree finds an abortion slip Rishabh accidentally drops. Realising he lied, she follows him and is shocked to see him with her sister, Revati. Confused and hurt, she tries to reach them, but both disappear before she can speak to them. Meanwhile, at home, Vinay is emotional over a broken family photo and expresses concern over Revati’s absence. Bhagyashree, now completely unsure of Rishabh’s intentions, feels betrayed and questions everything she thought she knew about him. The episode ends on a suspenseful note, raising many questions about Rishabh’s real connection with Revati and what secrets he's hiding. BALH4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).