In the latest emotionally packed episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) proves his loyalty and calm demeanour once again as he protects Nitya and Naveen from public embarrassment. When a video of the couple gets exposed, he bravely takes the blame to protect their privacy, earning appreciation from Padma and the society members. Later, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) apologises to Rishabh, but he silently begins packing his bags, determined to stick to his word and wait until her parents leave. He hides his pain behind humour, telling Padma he’s sleeping in the study because of his gym class with LGBT girls. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Overhears Rishabh Calling Another Woman 'Baby,' Tension Rises During Haldi Rituals and Mangalasnanam Drama (Read More)

Bhagyashree Supports Rishabh

Meanwhile, Padma starts sensing that something is off between the couple. Bhagyashree, on the other hand, visits Sonia and expresses admiration for how Rishabh handled the situation. But her heart is clouded with doubt, will their relationship truly go back to normal once her parents leave? Back home, Rishabh continues winning hearts. He prepares breakfast for Bhagyashree’s family and tries to help with Vinay’s stress over Revati’s disappearance. Later, he gets back to dance rehearsals with the LGBT community, prepping them for an upcoming competition. When Chadda insults their team, Bhagyashree stands for them and Rishabh. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Season 4 Twist: Harshad Chopda’s Rishabh To Break Hearts? Shivangi Joshi’s Bhagyashree Faces Shocking Betrayal in Latest Promo (Watch Video)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Bhagyashree Misunderstands Rishabh After Mia’s Pregnancy Reveal

During practice, Padma notices Rishabh and Bhagyashree’s chemistry and encourages her daughter to dance with him. The two deliver a stunning performance that leaves everyone impressed. But just as things begin to feel right, Bhagyashree leaves for the hospital with Vinay. There, the doctor delivers good news about Vinay’s health, crediting Rishabh for his care. But Bhagyashree’s joy turns into heartbreak when she sees Mia at the hospital and overhears that she is pregnant. She hastily comes to the conclusion that Rishabh might be the biological father. With the growth of misunderstanding, this episode prepares the spectator for emotional surprises and potential conflicts in the following episodes. BALH4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

