In the latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, love and mystery go hand-in-hand as Rishabh’s (Harshad Chopda) real identity and past finally come to light. The episode kicks off with a sweet moment between Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) and Sonia. While on her honeymoon, Bhagyashree confesses she’s fallen deeply in love with Rishabh. “He helped me realise that Nikhil was a mistake. He made me realise my worth,” she says. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Steal the Spotlight With an Emotional Dance and Love Confession in Latest Episode (Read More)

Rishabh’s Secret Identity As Mr. Kapoor Revealed

Meanwhile, Rishabh makes a stylish appearance at a luxury hotel, where the staff greets him like royalty. He’s not just any guest; he’s revealed to be Mr. Kapoor, a man with global business empires. When a package arrives with a custom-engraved watch and a photo of him and Bhagyashree, the mystery of his double life deepens. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Fights To Save Rishabh From Mia’s Deadly Trap, Emotional Twist Unfolds (Read More)

Rishabh Wins Hearts With a Touching Act of Kindness

An emotional twist follows when a young hotel server accidentally spills a drink on Rishabh. Instead of losing his temper, Rishabh handles the situation with kindness, even helping the boy with money for his sick father. This act shows his compassionate side, hiding beneath the layers of power.

Rishabh Faces His Past As He Fights for His Father’s Freedom

Later, Rishabh visits his father who is in jail and seriously ill. The emotional weight of the moment hits hard as Rishabh recalls his childhood. “You’re in this condition because of me. I will fight fate itself to free you,” he says, filled with guilt and love. His father sleeps peacefully, while Rishabh makes a silent vow to get him out. Back at home, Bhagyashree worries about her own father’s health. Rishabh admits he understands her pain, hinting at his own emotional wounds. When she gently offers support, he finally opens up about the betrayal that destroyed his family and how he was involved. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Face Past Secrets and Romantic Surprises in Latest Episode: A Trip to Mumbai Brings Unexpected Twists.

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Love Deepens, Secrets Brew in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’

A tender moment follows when Bhagyashree complains about an itchy dress tag. Rishabh carefully removes it, showing how deep their emotional connection has grown. In his mind, he reflects, “Along with your feelings, your goal is important too,” hinting at the inner struggle between love and revenge. With heartfelt scenes, growing romance, and high-stakes secrets, this episode delivers both warmth and drama and keeps viewers hooked. BALH 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and the Sony Liv app.

