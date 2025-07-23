The latest episode of the romantic drama Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 brings fans a rollercoaster of emotions, with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) becoming the highlight of the evening. The episode begins with Bhagyashree feeling low and refusing to dance. But Rishabh gently motivates her, saying, "Just support me and show your ex that you're living a life he can't afford." She hesitantly agrees and joins him on the dance floor. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Face Past Secrets and Romantic Surprises in Latest Episode: A Trip to Mumbai Brings Unexpected Twists.

Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s Dance Leaves Nikhil Jealous

As they dance gracefully, Bhagyashree notices her ex, Nikhil, watching from the crowd. Rishabh reminds her, "Don’t look at him. Remember how he tried to break you, but you didn’t fall. You’re still standing, tearlessly. Their chemistry is undeniable and soon, their friends join in, making the moment even more magical. Nikhil is visibly affected, unable to focus on his current girlfriend. Bhagyashree is overwhelmed as memories of Rishabh’s constant support flood in. She hugs him tightly, and Rishabh returns the hug warmly. Their moment is interrupted by loud applause from the guests.

Rishabh Shuts Down Nikhil

Meanwhile, Padma asks Karthik about Sowmya’s arrival, and he replies, “In two days.” Back at the party, Nikhil tries to reconnect with Bhagyashree and invites her to dance. Rishabh steps in and says, “It’s not good to revisit the past.” Nandini tries to calm the situation, saying, “It’s just a dance,” but Rishabh firmly responds, “I’m not someone who replaces people in life.” When Nikhil mocks him, Rishabh hits back, “I’m not someone who abandons their partner.” Later, Rishabh clicks a selfie with Bhagyashree and sends it to Padma, who is delighted and shows the photo to her family. She says, “I’m glad we sent them on this honeymoon.” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Fights To Save Rishabh From Mia’s Deadly Trap, Emotional Twist Unfolds (Read More)

Rishabh Defends Bhagyashree, Shuts Down Nikhil’s Taunts

As the evening continues, Nikhil snarkily asks, “Why are you two on your honeymoon now?” Bhagyashree warns him to back off. Nikhil claims he knows her better, to which she replies, “I was naive before.” Nikita urges Bhagyashree to move on, and Rishabh firmly says, “She moved on long ago. Nikhil may have given her wings, but today she’s the head of the company—and that credit goes to her, not you.” A tense moment follows when Nikhil throws money at a server. Rishabh calmly picks up the cash and says, “Then you don’t know its value. I’ll keep it.” Nikhil mocks, “You like the things I left behind.” Rishabh smiles and replies, “That’s your loss and my gain.” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tensions Rise in Bhagyashree’s Family As She Suspects Rishabh Amid Society Drama and Dance Competition in Latest Episode (Read More)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Rishabh’s Love for Bhagyashree Shines

Later, at the hotel, Rishabh and Bhagyashree join the Singh couple in admiring a rare luxury watch. Singh jokes, “It’s obvious Rishabh loves Bhagyashree deeply — it’s visible in his eyes. Something special will definitely happen tonight.” As they head for dinner, Singh offers to pay, but Bhagyashree sees the pricey menu and politely opts out, not wanting him to spend too much. She sends the couple ahead. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Learns the Shocking Truth About Rishabh As Padma Stuns Everyone With Her Dance Performance (Read More)

Bhagyashree Confesses Love to Rishabh

Outside, Rishabh and Bhagyashree enjoy a spicy food challenge. Amid laughs and heat, Bhagyashree finally opens up her heart. “I love you,” she says, taking Rishabh by surprise. She continues, “I never thought I’d love again after Nikhil’s betrayal, but you changed everything. I used to think I lacked something — that’s why he left. But now, I don’t care about financial differences. You’re my green forest. You’ve always been honest with me, and that’s enough. You always say people should express their feelings — so I did.” Rishabh coughs, and she worries, but he says it’s just acidity and sends her to the room. Alone, Bhagyashree smiles to herself and says, “I love you, Rishabh. I finally told you.” BALH 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

