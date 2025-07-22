In the latest episode of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree's (Shivangi Joshi) mini honeymoon in Mumbai turns into a mix of romance, reflection, and surprise encounters. The episode begins with Rishabh trying to recall what Bhagyashree had confessed while he was unconscious. But before she can speak, a group of LGBT women walk in, revealing a shocking truth about Shraddha aka Mia's conspiracy. Bhagyashree shares what she knows but feels slightly uncomfortable watching Rishabh interact warmly with them. Wanting some privacy, she gently asks them to leave and takes Rishabh for a meal. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Fights To Save Rishabh From Mia’s Deadly Trap, Emotional Twist Unfolds (Read More)

Revati Feels Safe After Mia’s Arrest

Later, Rishabh bumps into Revati, who says she told the family she arrived as a surprise and that they sent her the tickets. At the dining table, Padma serves Rishabh his favorite food, while Vinay joins in. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree receives confirmation from the police, Mia has been arrested and Revati’s pictures deleted. Grateful, Revati tells Bhagyashree, “You’re lucky to have Rishabh. I feel safe because of him.”

Vinay Surprises Rishabh & Bhagyashree With Mumbai Trip

To lighten the mood, Vinay gifts the couple tickets to Mumbai for a weekend getaway. Revati teases, calling it their “mini honeymoon.” Upon arriving at the hotel, Bhagyashree requests a non-smoking room and soft pillows for Rishabh. The receptionist asks for ID, and Rishabh realises he forgot his. Bhagyashree hands over hers instead. The couple steps into a beautifully decorated honeymoon suite, prompting her to comment, “This is a bit too much,” while Rishabh laughs it off with a cheeky remark. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Learns the Shocking Truth About Rishabh As Padma Stuns Everyone With Her Dance Performance (Read More)

Rishabh Supports Bhagyashree’s Reunion Plans

Bhagyashree gets a call from her friend Harsha, who thinks she’s in Mumbai to surprise her for her birthday. Bhagyashree agrees to attend, and when she tells Rishabh about it, he supports her completely. As they get ready, Bhagyashree finds Revati has packed their clothes and plans to reorganize later. She also notices that Rishabh has changed the heart-shaped petals on their bed into a butterfly. “The heart felt too cheesy,” he says with a smile.

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Bhagyashree Faces Her Past, Rishabh Stands Strong

At the party, Bhagyashree is stunned to see her ex-lover Nikhil. Trying to avoid him, she’s stopped in her tracks as he approaches her. Just then, Rishabh arrives and confidently introduces himself as her husband. When Nikhil asks if they’re truly married, Bhagyashree firmly says yes. Rishabh then pulls her aside to comfort her. She confesses, “He promised not to come, but here he is. I want to leave.” Rishabh, aware of her pain, advises, “Don’t show him you’re hurting. Smile and look at me if you feel weak.” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tensions Rise in Bhagyashree’s Family As She Suspects Rishabh Amid Society Drama and Dance Competition in Latest Episode (Read More)

Revati Thanks Bhagyashree After Mia’s Arrest

Later, Nikhil introduces Rishabh to the crowd as Bhagyashree’s husband, and Rishabh coolly responds, “Thanks for the introduction.” Harsha apologizes to Bhagyashree for the awkward situation, but she assures her, “Rishabh isn’t insecure.” Bhagyashree suspects Nikhil of cheating on her with Nandini after seeing them together. Nandini tells her, “Glad you found someone too.” During the cake-cutting, Rishabh helps Bhagyashree feed Harsha and invites her to dance. She’s hesitant, saying, “I’m not in the mood,” but he insists, “You will be, once I make you enjoy it.” BALH 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

