In the latest episode of the popular Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4, viewers witnessed an intense emotional rollercoaster as Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) put everything on the line to save Rishabh from Mia’s horrifying trap. The episode kicked off with a tense moment as Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) dared Mia to shoot him, with Bhagyashree echoing his defiance. But Mia had other plans, she injected Rishabh with a drug that rendered him unconscious. “Rishabh isn’t dead yet,” Mia told Bhagyashree coldly, before forcing her to help load him into the car. Mia then drove off with a chilling statement: she wouldn’t stop until she got her money. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Bhagyashree Learns the Shocking Truth About Rishabh As Padma Stuns Everyone With Her Dance Performance (Read More)

Mia Locks Paralysed Rishabh in Freezing Room

Bhagyashree, shaken but determined, turned to Naveen for help. After ensuring Revati’s safety, she grabbed Naveen’s car keys and followed Mia’s trail. Meanwhile, Mia’s plan turned sinister. Believing Rishabh was now paralysed, she dumped him in a freezing room and broke the temperature controls. “Only his cold dead body will be found,” she muttered before locking him in.

Bhagyashree Fights To Save Rishabh From Freezing Death

When Bhagyashree finally arrived, she was devastated to discover Rishabh in a deteriorating condition. With no signal on her phone, she tried to revive him, saying through tears, “You saved me from Vikram and Revati from Mia. I can’t lose you. Please wake up!” Rishabh briefly opened his eyes, giving a light of hope. With limited options, Bhagyashree typed a message on her phone, praying it would send once a signal returned. In a desperate attempt to warm him, she removed his shirt, wrapped him in her saree and hugged him tightly. Thankfully, help arrived just in time. A doctor and police team rescued them from the deadly trap. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Tensions Rise in Bhagyashree’s Family As She Suspects Rishabh Amid Society Drama and Dance Competition in Latest Episode (Read More)

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Rishabh Confronts Bhagyashree After Her Emotional Confession

Later, Bhagyashree woke up by Rishabh’s bedside. A phone call from Asha inviting her to a birthday party was gently declined her focus was entirely on Rishabh. As he regained consciousness, he teased her, “You said my presence doesn’t matter to you, so what did you say when I wasn’t in my senses?” Embarrassed by her earlier emotional confession, Bhagyashree tried to escape the conversation, but Rishabh cornered her at the door leaving fans hanging in suspense about what’s next for the couple. BALH4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).