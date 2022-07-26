Barrister Babu on Colors gained immense popularity for its unconventional storyline and intriguing plot. The show enlightened the masses with the social taboos concerning our country and the concept of a girl child being educated. The audience could not have enough of the drama and were overwhelemed with the way the script was crisp and well narrated. Sadiya Siddiqui Opens Up About Her Challenging Role in Barrister Babu.

Aurra Bhatnagar, who played the lead role opposite Pravisht Mishra, impressed the audience with her cute charm. Aurra, as Bondita set a benchmark which was later carried forward by Aanchal Sahu. As the show culminated, media reports have been doing the rounds about Barrister Babu returning to the screens with a sequel on Colors’ Rishtey.

Well, we now have exclusive news that talented actor Harsh Chatrath and child actress Itika Kabra have been roped in to play significant roles in the show. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi.

Harsh is known for his stint in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya while Itika has known for showcasing her contribution in Star Plus show Imlie. Keep reading this space for more exclusive and breaking news from the world of television!

