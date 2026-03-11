Television actress Ridhima Pandit has officially initiated legal proceedings against digital content creator Vanshaj Singh, following a series of escalations stemming from their stint on the reality show The 50. The actress confirmed that she has issued a formal legal notice to Singh and lodged a complaint with the cyber police, citing targeted online harassment and personal threats. Divya Agarwal REACTS to ‘Gold Digger’ Allegations, Reveals She Is Living Separately From Husband Apurva Padgaonkar (Watch Video).

The dispute, which began as an on-screen argument, has moved into the legal arena after Pandit allegedly became the target of severe social media abuse.

What Happened Between Riddhima Pandit and Vanshaj Singh

The friction between the two contestants began during an episode of The 50, where a verbal spat broke out after Singh reportedly used derogatory language toward senior actors on the show. During the confrontation, Pandit called Singh "badtameez" after he allegedly referred to her as "aunty" and made ageist remarks toward fellow contestant Karan Patel.

Following the argument, Pandit blocked Singh on Instagram, a move that the 22-year-old YouTuber publicly addressed in several social media posts.

Allegations of Cyber Harassment

Pandit’s legal team alleges that Singh’s social media activity encouraged his followers to target the actress. According to reports, the actress has since received a barrage of abusive messages, including death threats and threats of sexual violence.

In a recent statement, Pandit’s team confirmed the legal move, stating, "It is true that we have taken legal action against Vanshaj, and the legal proceedings are underway." Sources close to the actress indicate that she has questioned the mental state and conduct of those inciting such vitriol, emphasising that the "trolling culture" has crossed a dangerous line into criminal intimidation.

"People close to him should guide him better," Pandit stated, suggesting that his outbursts during the show appeared "hysterical." She further noted that his conduct on and off the screen reflected someone who is "deeply disturbed" and added, "He needs help; his behaviour is not normal for a 22-year-old."

Ridhima Pandit On Taking Legal Action Against Vanshaj Singh

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Vanshaj Singh’s Response

Responding to the legal notice, Vanshaj Singh took to social media to defend his actions. In a video shared with his followers, he dismissed the allegations of inciting hate, claiming he was merely sharing clips from the show.

"I go to a reality show, I am told I have no status... I responded by saying 'aunty', and I get a legal notice," Singh said in a video post. He further claimed that his fans’ reactions were a "movement" of creators standing up against established television actors. Singh also shared a screenshot of the legal notice on his Instagram Stories with laughing emojis, suggesting he would not be pressured by the filing.

Vanshaj Singh Responds To Ridhima Pandit's Legal Notice - Watch Video

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Ridhima Pandit, known for her roles in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Naagin 5, has generally maintained a non-controversial public image. The 50, a high-stakes reality competition featuring 50 celebrities, has seen several intense rivalries this season, but the Pandit-Singh conflict is the first to result in police involvement. Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot, Shares Health Update With Medical Report (View Posts).

Cyber police officials are expected to review the digital evidence provided by Pandit’s team to determine if further charges will be filed regarding the online threats.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).