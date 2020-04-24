Beyhadh 2: Fans Trend #JusticeforBeyhadh2 After Channel Confirms Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang's Show Would Go Off-Air
Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's Beyhadh was a huge success on television and that probably prompted the makers to come up with its next season. While the actress reprised her role as 'Maya', Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary were the new additions. However, the current lockdown imposed in the country compelled the channel heads to think wisely and announce the termination of some of its ongoing shows even if it means mid-way. Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes Shut Abruptly by Sony TV (Details Inside).

Unfortunately, Jennifer and Shivin's Beyhadh 2 was among the unfortunate shows who will go off-air abruptly. Which means the show won't resume its shooting and it won't have a definite ending. The channel's decision had certainly upset the show's fans and they soon started trending #JusticeforBeyhadh2 on Twitter. Beyhadh 2 fans are currently going all out to convince the channel heads to bring back their favourite show or at least give them the permission to shoot a definite ending that would revolve around Maya taking her revenge. Check out their reactions. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Lost Her Life While Shooting For The Thriller Show, But Shivin Narang Came To Her Rescue.

When Shivin was asked to react to these reports of his show going off-air, the actor had shared his disappointment by saying, "To be honest as a team even we don't have the clarity yet. But considering the situation we are in, anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with its own huge following. Personally, I feel that even though it's a finite show already reaching its end if we can complete the end,  that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes, given the situation, it's not only us, but the whole world and the whole industry that is suffering. So we are ok with whatever the channel decides."