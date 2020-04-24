Beyhadh 2: Fans Trend #JusticeforBeyhadh2 After Channel Confirms Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang's Show Would Go Off-Air

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang in Beyhadh 2 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's Beyhadh was a huge success on television and that probably prompted the makers to come up with its next season. While the actress reprised her role as 'Maya', Shivin Narang and Ashish Chaudhary were the new additions. However, the current lockdown imposed in the country compelled the channel heads to think wisely and announce the termination of some of its ongoing shows even if it means mid-way. Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes Shut Abruptly by Sony TV (Details Inside).

Unfortunately, Jennifer and Shivin's Beyhadh 2 was among the unfortunate shows who will go off-air abruptly. Which means the show won't resume its shooting and it won't have a definite ending. The channel's decision had certainly upset the show's fans and they soon started trending #JusticeforBeyhadh2 on Twitter. Beyhadh 2 fans are currently going all out to convince the channel heads to bring back their favourite show or at least give them the permission to shoot a definite ending that would revolve around Maya taking her revenge. Check out their reactions. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Almost Lost Her Life While Shooting For The Thriller Show, But Shivin Narang Came To Her Rescue.

Maya Deserves Her Justice

Beyhadh2 deserves a proper ending. We deserve to see maya take her revenge, we need a proper closure #JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/UTgEVFmL1k — 🦋 (@theglonk__) April 24, 2020

Just Give Them a Logical Ending!

Do you think any other show will have a response like this, @SonyTV? We just want #Beyhadh2 to end logically. We know better than to ask for an extension. But canceling the show without any proper closure, with only two months left of it, is a stupid decision.#JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/KP0N84Ov5j — Vasudha Singh✨🌃💫⭐️🌠 (@Vasudha2295) April 24, 2020

Gen Z Will Unsubscribe the Channel

@SonyTV do u really think u can earn everything without the huge support/subscription of Beyhadh2 viewers!! We the Generation Z won't even think for a sec before unsubscribing your channel.Think before you do!!Once you do u can't think!! So Think again & again#JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/O7OtUASK7M — JàýăťRÎ ŔőÝ 😉 (@JayatriRoy1) April 24, 2020

Fanbase for MayRa

I m addicted to MayRa. Pleaseeee bring Beyhadh2 Back.#JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/3lm79gdQ8b — 𝑆ℎ𝑟𝑢𝑡𝑖𝑘𝑎 🖤🦋 (@ShrutikaSD) April 24, 2020

We all Want Them Back

I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK I WANT THEM BACK @SonyTV #JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/dH340lzjuG — ✨MANISHA✨ (@fearstone9) April 24, 2020

Get them Back

and you want to take this away..I think not 🙏💜#JusticeForBeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/a5ADdNuhJB — 🌺 (@faaizahhm_) April 24, 2020

Jennifer is a Big Bundle of Talent

A bundle of talent who doesn’t deserve this. Maya went through worst, we deserve to see her happy and take her revenge. #justiceforbeyhadh2 pic.twitter.com/tcxm4f5bQO — 🦋 (@theglonk__) April 24, 2020

The Show Deserves a Good Ending

When Shivin was asked to react to these reports of his show going off-air, the actor had shared his disappointment by saying, "To be honest as a team even we don't have the clarity yet. But considering the situation we are in, anything is possible. Beyhadh 2 is a big brand, a show with its own huge following. Personally, I feel that even though it's a finite show already reaching its end if we can complete the end, that will do justice to the show and the viewers. But yes, given the situation, it's not only us, but the whole world and the whole industry that is suffering. So we are ok with whatever the channel decides."