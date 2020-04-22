Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes Shut Abruptly by Sony TV (Details Inside)

Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patial Babes Pulled Off-Air (Photo Credits: Sony Liv)

And here's one shocker for one and all. In a time where old shows have been making their return journey to their respective channels for a re-air, given the on-going nation-wide lockdown, Sony TV has taken a step aside. The channel has shut down not one but three of their daily soaps- Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes. In an exclusive statement issued to BT, the channel mentioned that the reason behind this move was that the above-mentioned shows are finite fictions series which had a time-bound narrative. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

The statement also read, "Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in a joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now." Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget’s Show Is Not Moving to the OTT Platform Confirms Sony TV

The daily spoke to producers Prateek Sharma (Beyhadh 2) and Rajita Sharma (Patiala Babes) and here's what they had to say.

Prateek Sharma told the daily, "We all are in an unprecedented situation here and I would totally agree and go ahead with channel's decision in this matter as whatever they will decide will be in the best interest of all the concerned parties, including producer, actors, writers and the rest of the crew."

Patiala Babes producer Rajita Sharma was also quoted as saying, "Ours was always a finite series, but unfortunately, we are unable to shoot the remaining episodes because of the lockdown. None of us know when we will be in a position to resume shooting. So, it was a mutual decision to pull it off air."