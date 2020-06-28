And three shows of &TV have resumed its shoots - Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltah and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari. In fact, the producer of Bhabhiji... and Happu..., Benaifer Kohli, was also on sets to monitor how the shoots of her shows were coming along. Speaking about his first day at the shoot, Aasif Sheikh, the Vibhuti Narayan of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai said, “It felt good to be on sets after such a long gap. I had been waiting so long for the shoots to start and alas I am glad to be back on the set. We all met and greeted each other with distant hellos and namastes, keeping social distancing norms in mind. On reaching the set, our body temperature and oxygen levels were monitored. We all were handed face shields and masks which we took off only while facing the camera. The day started with a small Ganapati Ji’s aarti followed by getting into our character look. All of us took the utmost care to abide by the safety and sanitation guidelines and followed social distancing at all times.” Kaun Banega Crorepati, Ekta Kapoor Shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai; Television Shows Can Commence From June End If Producers Adhere To FWICE Guidelines (View List Below).

Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabi of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “I am excited to be back on the sets and looking forward to our show to be back with fresh episodes as well really soon. Earlier our set used to be buzzing with technicians, spot dadas and the rest of the crew every morning but now with limited people, the modern colony looks very different. After clearing the sanitation and screening process, we all assembled for a short Ganesh aarti for an auspicious start, followed by rehearsals wearing masks. As I live nearby, I did my own makeup and wore my costume to the set for minimal touch-ups. Also, we are limiting our group lunches and resorting to individual breaks to avoid gathering. The entire experience was quite different, but with time, we all will get used to it.”

Check Out Pictures From The Set Below:

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai:

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Photo Credits: And TV)

Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shared says, “When I was informed that the shoots are resuming, I was on cloud nine. I have never been on such a long break in my career and, I missed shooting big time!I was so happy to see everyone. The day started with mandatory screening and sanitation on arrival, followed by a small Ganpati Bappa’s aarti and then prepping up for the shoot. After this, I immediately started shooting once my makeup and character look was done. It was such a surreal feeling. At the same, we ensured that we continued wearing masks after every shot, sanitised our hands at regular intervals and maintained social distancing. I am excited about the new episodes, and I am sure the viewers to are looking forward to their favourite show making a comeback with brand new episodes really soon!” Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Joins Congress! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress to Start Career in Politics.

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who plays Happu, said, "I am delighted to be back as Daroga Happu Singh. I missed my show, my characters and crew big time. The first day was a little different from what we were used to earlier. We were sanitised and screened, wore masks and maintained social distancing. We all recited Lord Ganesh’s aarti together for an auspicious start to our shoot. Immediately I then changed into my character look."

Check Out Pictures From The Set Below:

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan:

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan (Photo Credits: And TV)

Another And TV show Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari also resumed shoot. Sharing her experience, Sarika Bahroliya aka Gudiya said, "I cannot express how happy, rather delighted, I am to be back on the sets. It has been quite a different experience with limited people on the sets. On arriving, our temperatures were checked, followed by meeting the other crew members. Wearing masks and following social distancing norms, we started our day with Lord Ganesh's aarti."

Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari:

Gudiya Humari Sabpe Bhari (Photo Credits: And TV)

She continued, "I had carried my bag comprising of my makeup and sanitation kit, alongside my tiffin box. We sanitised our hands at regular intervals. We have some exciting episodes in the pipeline, and I am eagerly looking forward to it to go on air." Well, all's well that ends well.

