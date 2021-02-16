Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular shows on television. Running for the longest time, the show saw many alterations to its cast. Initially, Shubhangi Atre stepped into the shoes of Shilpa Shinde to play the popular role of Angoori bhabhi and now Nehha Pendse will be seen as Gori Mem aka Anita Bhabhi after Saumya Tandon walked out of the show. The makers made the announcement with a fun promo a few days ago and now Neha finally made her first appearance as Anita Bhabhi on the show yesterday. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Promo: Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi Makes a Striking Entry in a Red Saree.

Before her fans could see her in this role on the television screen, Nehha shared a few pictures of her character to thank the fans for all the love they have showered on her already. Dressed in a red saree, the actress looked gorgeous in one of the photos that she shared on social media. A plunging neckline, red lipstick look and a statement choker completed her stunning look. She also shared a still from the sets of the show where we can see the crew getting ready for the shot.

In another photo, Nehha can be seen dressed in a beautiful printed sari. The saree had shades of brown blended perfectly with a floral print on it. She added a black blouse and a stunning choker to go with the look. In the fourth picture, we can see Neha dressed in a red suit. The traditional wear has silver embroidery on it which made her look very elegant. She added chunky earring and a red lipstick look to go with the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

Pendse had earlier expressed and urged fans to not draw a comparison between her and Saumya Tandon. "I would like to request the audience that they should not draw comparisons between Saumya and me. They should give me the opportunity and time with open hearts to get into the character. We are trying to make a seamless transition in the show, so we expect audience cooperation. I would urge them to be kind towards us," she had said. Nehha Pendse on Replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: I Would Request the Audience to Not Draw Any Comparisons.

Nehha's entry into the shows comes as a result of Saumya Tandon's exit from the show. The actress who formerly essayed the role of Anita Bhabhi has embraced motherhood and is currently only focused on giving time to her family and the little munchkin. Saumya had welcomed a baby boy in 2019. Now, while Neha is all set to stun the fans with her character, the show will also see Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari)back in action.

