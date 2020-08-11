Tragedy struck the team of Bhakharwadi when the team lost their set's tailor to COVID-19. It did not stop there with a few members of the team also tested positive for Coronavirus. However, as per show producer JD Majethia, the team decided to fight the virus headlong and he has revealed how they became the first-ever production house to bring reform. One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

Says producer JD Majethia, "This is best exemplified by the unit of our TV serial Bhakarwadi. The entire crew was put to a rigorous test and the hygiene & safety standard was revisited and few more elements like daily 3 Vitamins tablets for the entire crew, UV machine etc . we’re added. Moreover, a special task force was set up along with the insurance co. to track and retrieve the insurance compensation of Rs. 25 lacs. Within less than a month the task force succeeded in getting the compensation of Rs. 25 lacs to the family of the deceased. This is a COVID record for insurance." No Hugs, Kisses, Intimate Scenes and Grand Events To Be Shot Post Lockdown When Shoots Resume, Reveals Producer JD Majethia (Deets Inside).

He also went on to reveal that the very fact that there was no COVID vaccine when this incident happened, was not a deterrant for his team. Given that plasma transfusion is the last treatment in critical cases of the pandemic, instead of being disheartened by the disruption caused by the COVID attack, the Bhakarwadi unit has entered into an arrangement with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for plasma donation by all the recovered unit members.

The producer also went on to reveal that the seven members who were affected by COVID 19 have now recovered and rearing to help the others recover from the dreaded disease. "They have decided to donate their blood plasma so that others may benefit. The lightning speed in getting the Insurance amount of 25 lacs is also encouraging and will make the workers little bold to tackle the menace of COVID. At a time when the situation is gloomy, the gesture of the Bhakarwadi unit is a welcome relief and showed how to positively respond to the COVID turmoil," the producer concluded.

