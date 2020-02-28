Bigg Boss 13 Contesant Rashami Desai Talks About Her Rumoured Relationship with Asim Riaz's Brother Umar

Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end. But the chatter around the show continues. Rashami Desai's love-life was one of the most sensational topics on the reality show. She was linked with Sidharth Shukla. She even confessed her feelings for Arhaan Khan and then learnt the truth about him and called the relationship off on the very show. Now, the Uttaran actress' latest linkup has a Bigg Boss connect. It was rumoured that something was cooking between her and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. Or at least, the fans wanted this to happen very badly. They were shipping Rashami and Umar constantly on social media. Rashami Desai Wants Some Answers from Ex Arhaan Khan, Says, 'Will Meet Him'.

Reacting to the rumours, Rashami told SpotBoyE, "We are just good friends and he knows about it. So, I don't react to what he thinks. But things are funny when I see all these pictures edits with him. And let me tell you guys that we are good friends and we will always be 'Just Friends',"

She further added, "Right now, I just want to focus on myself and my career. Marriage is definitely there on my mind and I am looking for all good things in life. I am going to cherish all my moments." Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh Enjoy a Meal of Pasta Together, Send Sidharth Shukla a 'Hum Chor Nahi Hai' Message (Watch Video).

Well, Rashami would have made a terrific contestant on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. We are sure the fans will still keep an eye out on new updates about her love life. Stay tuned.