Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Lip-Syncs and Grooves to Neha Kakkar’s 'Goa Beach' Track, the Latter Is All Hearts (Watch Video)

Shehnaaz Gill, Neha Kakkar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way and looks like there is no stopping to her success. As if you recollect, it was a few days ago, when we had brought to you how Shehnaaz and winner Sidharth Shukla were practising on a song backstage for an awards night. And well, seems like we have another video of Sana but this time it's sans Sid. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif recently took to her Tik Tok app and shared a clip of herself which sees her dancing on Neha and Tony Kakkar's hit song, Goa Beach and we bet it will surely bring a broad smile on your face. Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill Trying to Portray Herself as a Kiddo and Lying About Her Age on National TV? Deets Inside.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen lip-syncing, dancing and throwing expressions while looking at the mirror. The BB contestant who is currently seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge can be seen donning black traditional attire and looks pretty to the 't'. The point we want to prove here is that this clip also caught Neha's attention and she shared the same on her Instagram story. Not ton miss, Shehnaaz's wink in the Tik Tok video. Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Asim Riaz to Make Sidharth Shukla Jealous, and It’s the Cutest Thing Ever (Watch Video).

Here Check Out Shehnaaz's Video Below:

And See How Neha Lauded Shehnaaz's Dancing Attempts:

Neha Kakkar IG Story

Meanwhile, in other news, fans recently made #ShehRaj trend on Twitter after seeing Shehnaaz and Balraj Syal's connection on the wedding based show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Looks like #SidNaaz fans need to buckle up as the #ShehRaj wave might just overtake their hashtag. Coming back to Sana's dancing moment on Goa Beach track, we feel, she did quite a cute job. Stay tuned!