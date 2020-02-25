Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Rehearse For An Upcoming Awards Show (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Voot)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 might have come to an end, but the news surrounding the same is in no mood to stop. Out of the fabulous lot of contestants this season, winner Sidharth Shukla and the so-called flipper Shehnaaz Gill's cute relationship on the show became the talk of the telly world. Right from their stupid fights, crazy antics to even cuddling up with each other on national TV, fans loved their nok-jhok inside the house. This also led to many fans giving the two a new name which is #SidNaaz. Well, if you are among the one who love Sid and Shehnaaz then here's a piece of good news for you. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Inaugurates a Hospital Ward With Mom, Receives Love From His Elderly Fan (Watch Videos).

As while browsing the internet, we accidentally came across a video of Shukla and Gill wherein the two can be seen rehearsing. A backstage clip of SidNaaz practising some dance moves have made netizens go insane. Owing to their popularity, this video is a great surprise for fans. Not to miss, the glimpse sees the two BB 13 contestant getting close while rehearsing. The Twitter user who has shared the video claims it to be for an award show. Wow, we cannot wait! Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Kisses Asim Riaz to Make Sidharth Shukla Jealous, and It’s the Cutest Thing Ever (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Featuring #SidNaaz Below:

Meanwhile, currently, Shehnaaz is part of this wedding based show on Colors titled as Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. On the other hand, we saw Sidharth last making a public appearance at Brahmakumari hospital inaugurating award along with his mom. Coming back to SidNaaz, we as well as their fans cannot keep calm to experience their chemistry again. Stay tuned!