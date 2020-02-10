Bigg Boss 13: From Gautam Gulati to Gauahar Khan, Take a Look at Supporters of Salman Khan's Reality Show

Supporters of Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away and the excitement to meet its winner is at its peak. Will it be channel's favourite, Siddharth Shukla or flipper Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz? We don't know but we are as curious as you guys and we can't predict or pick any one name. The season, let's be honest has been an 'entertainment ka baap' and credit for which should partly go to the contestants and also the makers. Celebs like Vindu Dara Singh, Gauahar Khan, Kishwer Merchant and Kamya Panjabi have been vocal about their thoughts and who according to them should ideally lift the trophy. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meet the Top 5 Vamps From Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

The past season's contestants know the game and they all have been through the same hell (if we're allowed to say that). So, it's always a curiosity to understand what they think about a new season and how different is it from their own. While some chose to stay mum, others come in with regular updates and tweets to make us understand their point. On that note, let's take a look at supporters of BB 13 and who made the maximum noise with their pov. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video).

Gauahar Khan

View this post on Instagram #Namaskaram ! 💓 A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:46pm PST

Gauahar Khan speaks her mind and there are no two ways about it. So when she hates Siddharth Shukla, she hates him to the core but that doesn't mean she won't agree with him when he makes sense! She knows how to stand up for herself and expects Shehnaaz to treat herself with some respect. The lady is clearly following the show on a daily basis and she'll continue supporting all its future seasons.

Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh is more of a Siddharth Shukla supporter than the show itself. He's one of those insane supporters of the actor who are blind and see nothing wrong in him. Sorry for being so opinionated, can't help.

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant's Twitter account is probably filled with only BB 13 tweets. She tweets it like every minute while watching the show and this is not even an exaggeration. She's the strong supporter of the show and the likeness partly comes from the fact that she was once a contestant of the same.

Gautam Gulati

View this post on Instagram ❣️ @Styled.By.GG A post shared by 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢 (@welcometogauthamcity) on Jan 20, 2020 at 4:46am PST

He was the favourite in his season and he continues to make girls go weak in their knees even today. Gautam is probably supporting Shehnaaz this season and knowing the kind of fangirl moment she had with him, we aren't surprised.

Kamya Panjabi

View this post on Instagram 😎😈 lets go...... A post shared by Kamya Panjabi (@panjabikamya) on Oct 21, 2019 at 12:14am PDT

Another strong voice and a supporter of Bigg Boss 13. She had the potential of lifting the trophy but Gauahar was better. Though that hasn't stopped the actress from voicing her opinion and revealing who she thinks is right and wrong.