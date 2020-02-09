Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video)

Sidharth & Rashami (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and we literally cannot keep calm. Coming to the game, currently, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are the ones who have already entered the finale week. Ahead it will be interesting to see who among the three nominated, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma will be getting evicted from the show. All that being said, tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be super fun as it will see the host Salman Khan assigning a task to the housemates wherein they need to act as oldies and think that the show has extended for 50 years. And the first one to act here would be Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: 'Majnu' Asim Riaz Surprises Ladylove Himanshi Khurana by Leaving a Gift in Her Makeup Kit on Chocolate Day 2020 (Read Tweet).

The ex-flames will be seen sort of recreating their 'burnt paratha' scene from the current season where Desai had unintentionally served black jale hua parathas to Shukla. The Dil Se Dil Tak stars wear white wigs and nail the act of pulling each other's legs. But the highlight of the task becomes Sidharth's one statement where after looking at Rashami's cooking skills, he says that he is glad that they did not marry each other. "Rashami ye paratha dekhkar mujhe lag raha hai ki, achi baat hue ki humari shaadi nai hui kabhi," Sidharth says during the task. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Mom on Shefali Jariwala’s Friendship With Her Daughter: ‘Aise Logon Ko Dost Nahi Bolte’.

Check Out The Video Below:

While the above act is ofcourse amidst a task, we wonder, why Shukla dragged the marriage thingy here? Well, whatsoever, we loved the above clip so much, especially Desai's act, that we are watching it on a repeat mode.