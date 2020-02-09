Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meet the Top 5 Vamps From Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

BB 13 Vamps (Photo Credits: Voot, Instagram)

In just a few days, the most loved reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is going to come to an end. Fans of the controversial series are waiting with bated breath to see who will turn out to be the winner this season. From melodrama, fights, romance, violence and more, this year the only celebs line up have served all things bold and unfiltered to the viewers. Having said that, each year there is atleast one vamp in the house who becomes the highlight of the show. But the interesting part this year is that not one but almost every lady in the house played a villain in her own way. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video).

Well, just in case you are puzzled and are not convinced with our statement, wait till you read further. So without ado, going by the personality traits of a few celebs on the show, here we introduce you to different types of vamps from BB 13 house. Check it out. Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

The ‘Bitchy’ Vamp : Rashami Desai

In one of the recent media special episodes, the popular face from TV, Rashami Desai literally hit the ball out of the park and tackled each question of the press like a bosslady. All that being said, one thing which can’t be ignored is Desai’s bitching habit inside the house. She is usually found in the corners of the ghar with a company of one, two or more doing what she does the best, manipulating and bitching.

The ‘Injuries’ Vamp : Shefali Jariwala

She entered the show with a gameplan and succeeded in infusing venom between the two dost in the house. Well, if you follow BB 13, it was Jariwala who added ‘Kaanta’ between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla and that’s how the two lads parted ways. Ouch!

The ‘Masla’ Vamp : Mahira Sharma

Trust us, her game in the initial episodes of the show was impactful, but later she lost the track. Her growing closeness with Paras Chhabra led her to be a puppet of the boy. Her maslas got boring with each passing day and her voice during fights is literally annoying and we bet, you can’t disagree.

The ‘Flipper’ Vamp : Shehnaaz Gill

No doubt that she is the only entertainment of BB 13, but her intentional or unintentional flips at a few crucial points in the game led to a hell lot of chaos in the house. She was sometimes seen with team Sidharth Shukla and sometimes with team Rashami Desai, making fans confused. Smart player indeed!

The ‘Furious’ Vamp : Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devo is no more part of the show and is eliminated, but how can we forget her furious verbal fights with Sidharth Shukla at the start of the show. From claiming that she will accuse Shukla of #MeToo to even fighting in a rowdy way on national TV, she was a villain with an attitude.

So, do you agree with the above-mentioned villains and their traits seen in the current season of the Bigg Boss 13. What’s your take on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13.