Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Says Arhaan Khan Is Not Her 'Type', The Latter Reacts

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have been in a relationship for quite some time now. It's not a secret. He entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant and got eliminated a few weeks back. There was a bit of a controversy when host Salman Khan announced on national television that Arhaan had a child and he had hidden this from Rashami. Rashami still chose to let the bygones be bygones and even confessed her feelings for Arhaan. However, now an old video from Bigg Boss 13 is going viral where Rashami is seen having a conversation with another evicted contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee where the former tells her that Arhaan is not her "type". It's quite surprising, honestly. Why would she say that and be with him then, no?

Considering the video is a bit old, Rashami's comments on Arhaan might have come from a different place. However, now she may be thinking differently about him. So, one never knows. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Slammed by Netizens for Posting Rashami Desai's Pix.

Watch the video right here:

While the viewers are confused, Arhaan has reacted on Rashami's comments. In an interview with SpotboyE, Arhaan has said that Rashami has not said that she wants to end their relationship. He added that they both were being mature by not talking about their differences on national television. "Rashami ne ye kahin nahi bola hai ki main Arhaan se rishta khatam kar rahi hoon. Toh log assume karna band karein, please. She has said that she will talk to me once she is out of the house, which she mentioned even while I was inside. Moreover, our relationship is not that fragile, we are emotionally attached, which was quite evident when I came out of the house and Rashami broke down miserably. It just proved how much we mean to each other. We are just handling this situation in a mature way by not talking about it inside the house and making a scene out of it. Mujhe samjh nahi aaraha phir logo ko aaisi baatein karke kyun uska tamasha bannana hai?," Arhaan was quoted by the entertainment portal.

Well, we are sure Arhaan and Rashami have a lot to talk about once she comes out of the Bigg Boss house. Will it be soon or will Rashami make it to the end and come out as a winner on February 12? All we can do is just wait and watch. Stay tuned to LatestLY as we bring you all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13.