Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’? Here’s What We Know

Social media was abuzz late Monday after images surfaced online allegedly showing Salman Khan in a commanding new role called “Bade Sahab” in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The visuals quickly went viral, triggering excitement and speculation among fans, despite no official confirmation from the film’s team. Fact Check: Are Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married in Udaipur on February 2? Truth Behind Viral Airport Photos.

Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2' - See Post

What Are the Viral Images About?

The circulating images show Salman Khan standing authoritatively on a balcony, flanked by Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Aslam. Fans were quick to label the trio as a powerful new on-screen alliance. The character “Bade Sahab” has been widely rumoured online to be an underworld don, with some speculating a loose inspiration from Dawood Ibrahim. These assumptions further fuelled the buzz.

No Official Confirmation

A closer look reveals that the images are AI-generated and purely speculative. A clear disclaimer attached to the visual’s states that neither Jio Studios, B62 Studios, nor filmmaker Aditya Dhar has confirmed Salman Khan’s involvement in the film. As of now, neither Salman Khan nor the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge have responded to the rumours or the viral images.

What Has Been Officially Announced?

The speculation comes at a time when excitement around the sequel is already high. Earlier on Monday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh also announced that the official trailer will be released at 12:12 PM. The poster features Ranveer Singh at the centre, dressed in a black trench coat with an intense expression, set against a striking red background. The visual signals a darker, more aggressive tone compared to the first film, hinting at higher stakes and raw action.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Release Details

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar also serving as producers. While fan theories continue to swirl online, Salman Khan’s reported role as “Bade Sahab” remains unconfirmed. The viral images are not real, and there is currently no official confirmation of Salman Khan being part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Fact check

Claim : Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar 2' Conclusion : The viral visuals are AI-generated and unconfirmed. Full of Trash Clean

