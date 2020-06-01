Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau Files a Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor For Allegedly Defaming Army Uniform In ALTBalaji's XXX Uncensored Season 2 (View Tweet)

Hindustani Bhau, Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau won hearts with his real and raw stint on the controversial reality show. His bindass and casual style amid hundreds of cameras made him a fan favourite. However, the Youtuber these days is in the news for something huge. Recently, Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau has been posting these cryptic messages about exposing a Bollywood biggie. And looks like the cat is finally out of the bag. As the BB 13 star has revealed the name and its none other than Ekta Kapoor and her mom, Shoba Kapoor. Bhau has gone the legal way and filed a police complaint against the two ladies for showing the Indian military's uniform in a wrong light in one of her web-series. Hindustani Bhau Deletes TikTok Account in Support of Carry Minati After 'YouTube Vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Taken Down, Fans React With Funny Memes.

"Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par," Vikas' tweet read. For the unversed, the whole fiasco is with regards to Ekta's web series titles as 'XXX Uncensored Season 2' in which a scene sees a woman making his lover wear his husband's military uniform and then the two make out. This has irked Bhau. XXX Uncensored 2 Trailer: ALTBalaji and Zee5's Hot Web-Series Returns and It's All About Sex, Threesomes, Pool Parties and Nudity! (Watch Video).

Police complaint file kiya hu aaj desh ke Gaddaro ke khilaf jinka naam hai Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor jo humari indian military aur unki uniform, national emblem, colonel tag ko ashlee tarike se dikhaya gaya hai altbalaji app par. 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) June 1, 2020

Well, looks like this fight is soon going to take an ugly turn. For the ones who do not know, Bhau, he happens to be a YouTuber and an avid supporter of Indian culture. In his videos, you will see him hurling abuses at the deshdhrohis quite often. Coming back to Ekta and her show, it shows different facets of sexual relationships and is an erotica show. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the same.