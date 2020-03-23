XXX Uncensored 2 Trailer: ALTBalaji and Zee5's Hot Web-Series Returns and It's All About Sex, Threesomes, Pool Parties and Nudity! (Watch Video)

XXX Uncensored 2 Trailer (Photo Credits:YouTube)

ALTBalaji and ZEE5's next offering will be two additional episodes of the OTT platforms' XXX Uncensored Season 2. The OTT platforms have dropped the trailer of the show's upcoming episodes and let us warn you, there is an exxxtra dose of all things bold and uncensored. Viewers can watch two more extra episodes titled 'Triple Seat' and 'Project X of the web-series which will release on the OTT platforms on March 27. These two episodes will feature sex, nudity, threesomes and also some 'yet to come out of the closet' characters. XXX Uncensored Trailer: Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji Web Series is Unabashedly Bold, Funny and Totally NSFW! Watch Video.

And will be a love triangle, starring MTV Ace of Space face Pratik Sahejpal. The story revolves around Shanaya (Thea D'Suuza) who is in love with Kunal (Paras Tomar) who is in love with the college hunk Arijit (Pratik) is in turn, in love with Shanaya. The love-story takes a twist as Kunal falls in love with Arijit but hasn't come out of the closet yet. The trio is all for fulfilling their respective kinks but when the time for revelations come, they are unable to handle them.

Watch The Trailer Below:

Another episode will see the story of Ved who comes from an affluent family and is left alone in the house when Ved’s parents decide to pay a visit to a guruji. The house becomes a party hub with Ved, his best friend and their biology teacher Mia followed by a crazy night of a party, booze, drugs, and drama. Featuring Ankit Bhatia, Ishan Dhawan, Samarth Shandilya and Twinkle Tshering in the lead roles, their lives will soon go downhill when Ved's parents come home early. Sunny Leone Is XXXTremely Bold in New Manforce Condom Ad! Sexy Actress Gives Us a Sneak-Peek Into Enjoying Cocktail Flavour Condoms (Watch Video).

Pratik Sehajpal, opening up on his digital debut with the bold show, said, "So when I was first called for XXX, I was very reluctant because I didn't want to do a bold show being my first fiction show. Then I sat and thought about it and realized I'm an artist, an actor and an actor or artist has to perform and do justice to the role and not be choosy. And the stories are actually stories based on real-life but just not spoken about much. All in all, it was a great experience." ALTBalaji - ZEE5 Announce Second Season of Code M at Juggernaut Productions’ Success Party.

Ankit Bhatia who is a part of the episode Project X quipped, “I am really excited about the launch of the show and glad that the audience finally got a glimpse of it in the trailer. I am working for the first time with ALTBalaji and I am glad to be a part of the episode Project X. It is not only an interesting watch but is filled with twists. I hope, the audience will like it.”

The first season, over five episodes explored different facets of sexual relationships and featured the likes of Kyra Dutt, Aparnaa Bajpai, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Priyanka Talukdar and Aparna Sharma in lead roles.