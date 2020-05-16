Hindustani Bhau Deletes TikTok Account in Support of Carry Minati After 'YouTube Vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Taken Down, Fans React With Funny Memes

Hindustani Bhau deletes TikTok (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The YouTube Vs TikTok battle is only intensifying on the social media space in this past week. From Carry Minati's “YouTube vs TikTok: The End” roast video almost making a global record to it being taken down for violating community guidelines, the social media platforms have sparked many reactions from other YouTubers. Joining in support of Carry Minati is popular figure Hindustani Bhau. The former BiggBoss contestant has deleted his TikTok account where he had over 1.5 million followers. He first uploaded an IGTV video on his Instagram where he expressed his displeasure at YouTube taking down Carry Minati's video. Following which he has also deleted his TikTok account. Fans of these stars are up in support and have given their reactions with some funny memes as well.

Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak has a reputation for being abusive and it has made him popular. He posted a video on his Instagram last night in his abusive manner expressing anger at YouTube and then announced he would be deleting TikTok. He went on to say Instagram and YouTube are his first family and deleted the TikTok app from his phone. He even made an appeal to his fans to delete the app from their phones as well. Soon enough #HindustaniBhau started trending on Twitter and users made funny memes and jokes to show their support as well. CarryMinati’s 'YouTube vs TikTok: The End' Video Removed Over YouTube’s Harassment and Cyberbullying Policy, Happy Amir Siddiqui Funny Memes Go Viral!

Check Some Tweets on #HindustaniBhau:

Hindustani Bhau Be Like...

#hindustanibhau uninstalled his tiktok account just bcoz to support YouTubers. pic.twitter.com/z5OOBjZ9tL — कमलेश पी. के. बधाला (@krishna_badhala) May 15, 2020

His Fans Right Now

#hindustanibhau After bhau and #technicalguruji uninstalling TikTok if u still have tiktok on your phone: pic.twitter.com/pVnpXpk0AL — Jitendra Srivastava (@iamjitusrivas) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Meme Makers

Memers after knowing Hindustani Bhau has deleted his tiktok account to support them#TikTok #hindustanibhau pic.twitter.com/CXWVwfyaET — ʍօӀօԵօѵ (@Faltu_username) May 15, 2020

TikTok Be Like

You Can Thank Me Later.. Jb #technicalguruji #carryminnati #hindustanibhau roste Krne Lge Tik tok. . Le Tik Tok To YouTube... pic.twitter.com/5q6GDwQGLc — krishna (@defaulterYs) May 16, 2020

TikTokers Are Crying?

So while YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary who runs Technical Guruji did a silent protest, Hindustani Bhau went all out to express his displeasure and give his support to Carry Minati. After Carry Minati's roast on TikTok user Amir Siddiqui was removed by YouTube, several people appealed to get it back. This morning Ajey Nagar the creator of CarryMinati opened up about the controversy and expressed the sadness and frustration of his video being taken down. He mentioned it was about to make the most liked and most popular non-music video on YouTube globally in a day. "Sometimes the biggest achievements become an easy target to be pulled down," read a part of his statement. With more popular figures joining in this social media fight, it gets messier.