Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai Sweeps Her House Floor Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

The novel coronavirus has brought the entire globe to a standstill wherein the only way to combat this bug is by practising self-isolation. Not just us, even our celebrities are doing their bit and are following the advisory issued by the government. With 21-days lockdown in India and celebs under house arrest, fans are seeing posts of their favourite stars opting for household chores, as a way to pass their time. And well, the latest one to follow the suit is none other than Bigg Boss 13 fame, Rashami Desai, who was seen cleaning her abode amid the coronavirus scare. Rashami Desai Wears a Mask and Goes Grocery Shopping Amid the Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

In the video, one can see Rashami cleaning up the mess in her home with a broom while wearing a white kurta and pants. But the interesting part of the clip comes in when we hear Desai's mom telling her to clean the 'kachra from upar se'. Also, this video can surely serve as a Monday motivation to many out there as cleaning the house is the best thing you can do when quarantined. Well, the Naagin 4 babe brooming her house and setting an example is a sight to behold. Naagin 4: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Rejected Rashami Desai's Role in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show?

Check Out The Video 0f Rashami Desai Below:

Must say, this quarantine time is showing us an altogether different insight from the life of these ultra-glam celebs. Not just Rashami, recently even a video of Sidharth Shukla making food for his family inside the kitchen had gone viral on the web. Coming back to Desai, she is currently seen on Colors TV supernatural show, Naagin 4 essaying the role of Shalakha. Stay tuned!